THE LAW OF THE SPIRIT OF LIFE

Jul 25, 2023
The purpose of this edition is to dispel the idea of demonic "possession" and demonstrate how spirit conflict actually occurs. This is a must watch and share edition!
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Ephesians 6:12 (KJV)