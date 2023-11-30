Redpill: Elon's Tw!tter Takedown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thermonuclear Lawsuit: Act II
* This fits the theory that Musk’s role re: acquiring Tw!tter was neither to ‘restore free speech’ nor to fix it and make it profitable.
* His role was to expose its corruption while taking it down, i.e. to execute a controlled demolition.
* He has turned one of the left’s social media weapons against them and is destroying it in the process — while revealing how it was used to censor free speech, interfere in elections etc.
* BTW that’s not really Elon Musk.
* The original [bad guy] was replaced with a body double who works for the white hats.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (29 November 2023)