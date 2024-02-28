BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PALESTINIAN FLAG is the HARBINGER of the 4 HORSEMEN of the APOCALYPSE
End the global reset
End the global reset
65 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • 02/28/2024

Credit given to Jeff Forrester of the tribulation institute.


The Palestinian flag and the Israeli Hamas war is the biggest red flag that the full effects about four horsemen of the Apocalypse is about to happen and that 2 billion people are about to die as shown in Revelation 6:8. The Middle Eastern war is going to ratchet up very shortly and as close as we get to April 8th and the total solar eclipse it becomes more more clear as the days move on.


The Middle Eastern war between Israel and Hamas is going to escalate with Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, as well as Syria and with Russia and Ukraine all at the same time. The Palestinian flag is the harbinger that it is all about to hit at once.


You can also go to my YouTube channel and I will leave a link for ROOFTOP VIDEOS with one of my videos to make it easier https://youtu.be/mYleiiwkXjA?si=kfNvyglVzuiP3_Ue

Keywords
bible prophecyapocalypseend of the worldhow to knowusa warfour horsemen of thepalestinian hamaswhen will that happenwhat does the bible
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy