❗️⚡️ Vladimir Putin: "We have nothing to talk about with Kiev"

Putin held a meeting to address the situation in the Kursk region.

➡️He emphasized that the primary focus now is to resolve the current issues in the region, with the Ministry of Defense tasked with pushing the enemy out of the area.

➡️Putin stated that Kiev's actions in the Kursk region aim to improve its negotiating position for the future. The situation illustrates why the Kiev regime rejected Moscow’s and intermediaries’ peace proposals.

➡️The operation by Kiev in the Kursk region is intended to halt the advance of Russian troops, Putin highlighted. He also promised that a comprehensive assessment of the events in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions would be provided.

➡️Despite Kiev's provocations, Russian troops are advancing along the entire front line, according to Putin. He noted that the pace of the advance has not only been maintained but has increased by 1.5 times following the events in the Kursk region.

➡️Putin assured that the enemy would receive a fitting response and that all of Russia's objectives would be achieved.



