Xaerfaal - Ruff Mix 002
Xaerfaal
Xaerfaal
7 views • 7 months ago

soundcloud.com/xaerfaal/tracks

Mix 2: Bass Boogaloo... still a noob.

Tracklist:
Kaiju, Total Science & Riya - Lust
Tunnidge - Tribe
Mala - Changes
Loefah - Root
Kryptic Minds - Six Degrees
Itmek - One Hundred Thieves
Slowie & Unkey - Splash
Gemmy - Oouu (LX One Remix)
Wolf'd - Run!
Chronicle & MC Dart - Kings
Pinch & Kahn - Crossing The Line (feat. Killa's Army)
Shvdow Banned - Check This Out
Trisicloplox - There Where They Used To Stand
Abstrakt Sonance, ColtCuts & Rider Shafique - From Birth (feat. Confusious)
EshOne - ????
Niveau Zero - Law Of The Universe (feat. Ben Sharpa & Ill Smith)
Khiva - Try
Woven Thorns - Sacred
Eva808 - Demantar
NotLö - Screening
LitaLotus - Not Today Satan VIP
Shpongle - Periscopes Of Consciousness
Karnage - Bayside Shakedown
Digital Mystikz - Mountain Dread March
Coki - Tree Trunk
7L & Esoteric - Yell At Us (feat. Celph Titled & Apathy)
Juno Reactor - Luciana (an excerpt... )

Keywords
electronicdubstepbassbass musicgrime140
