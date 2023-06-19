Dr. Andrew Kaufman





June 19, 2023





Don't miss out TERRAIN LIVE Workshop!

TERRAIN The Workshops - Part 1: The Way of Water

Saturday June 25th, 2022 from 12PM Eastern





JOIN NOW! https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com





Dr. Andrew Kaufman introduces the modern revolution of water science and explains its key implications for our health.





[June 15 2022]





TERRAIN: The Film exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing, free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.





A film by Andrew Kaufman M.D. and Marcelina Cravat





Starring Andrew Kaufman, M.D., this worldwide acclaimed documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing, free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.





Featuring: Andrew Kaufman M.D., Mark McDonald M.D., Peggy Hall, Samantha Bailey M.D., Sally Fallon, Alphonse Faggiolo, Barre Lando M.D., Tom Cowan M.D., Stefan Lanka Ph.D., Kelly Brogan M.D., Veda Austin, Tony Roman, and Sayer Ji.





HAVE YOU REGISTERED?

FREE INTERNATIONAL SCREENING OF TERRAIN THE FILM?https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/offers/5DtBD33x





FREE! 48-hour access to watch TERRAIN: The Film uninterrupted, in High Definition. With Special Introduction by Andrew Kaufman, M.D. - New information and updates on the global Plandemic, and our future as a community.





[REGISTER FREE TO GET YOUR ACCESS LINKS: https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/offers/5DtBD33x]





HOW TO GET INVOLVED AND SHOW YOUR SUPPORT:





Sign Up for my FREE newsletter > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/





True Medicine Library > https://truemedicinelibrary.com/





Covid-19 Myths Webinar Series > https://covid-19-myths.com/





Terrain The Film > https://terrainthefilm.com/





True Healing Conference Digital Download Package > https://truehealingconference.com/





True Medicine University > https://truemedicineuniversity.com/





Request a Private Consultation > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/consultation-request/





Order Shilajit-Mumijo > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/shop/





Join the Shilajit Savings Club > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/product/shilajit-subscription-quarterly/





Donate > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/donate/





Andrew Kaufman, M.D. on Facebook > https://www.facebook.com/andrewkaufmanmd/





Medicamentum Authentica Telegram Group > https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica/





Join Us on Rumble For Our Free Livestream Events > https://rumble.com/andrewkaufmanmd/





Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute health advice and there is no implied doctor-patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University, or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v18jibu-terrain-the-film-free-48-hour-international-screening.html



