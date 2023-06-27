Dr. Jim Meehan - The Importance of Hormone Balance in Men & Women

Dr. Meehan shares about the importance of Hormone balance in men and women. How they measure levels in men and women and help each individually. He also shares the benefits of getting the hormones in proper rhythm as they are balanced. You will feel better mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. He shares his testimony of how it helped him all the way around and most important when all was functioning correctly it helped him reconnect with the Lord in a deeper way... making him a better man, improving his health and his relationships as a husband and father. For Telehealth appointment with Dr. Meehan or check out his products please go to: www.MeehanMD.com At Check Out Use the PROMOCODE: Warriors23 for discounts and to let us know you were watching. Thank you. Or Call: 918-600-2240 Meehan MD 7134 South Yale Avenue Suite 430 Tulsa, OK 74136 [email protected] Places you can find his videos: Instagram: DocMeehan and MindsetHealthSolutions Telegram: Meehan MD Facebook: Jim Meehan MD and Mindset Health Solutions Jodi LoDolce www.WarriorsRise.net YOUTUBE: JodiL792 Warriors Rise (not all content shared here) RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise Brighteon: Warriors Rise FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV 107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce Twitter: @JodiL792 Facebook: Jodi LoDolce GETTR: @WarriorsRise TruthSocial: Jodi LoDolce

