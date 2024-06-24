(Louder) NDE's, OBE's, Afterlife, Samsara, Matrix, Reincarnation, Moon Secrets

Re-uploaded this video by request, as someone noted it, too, is too quiet, due to the mic I used. Completely unedited besides the volume, mechanics of the afterlife is gaining interest and I'm realizing some recognition. Thank you. I'd be glad to answer specific questions, guest on other videos or podcasts, or consult directly with individuals. Contact links at www.linktr.ee/mjtank108.





Illustrated description of the afterlife and rebirth process. Starting with typical NDE's before going deeper into the mechanics involved. User's guide to escaping the prison planet matrix when the body dies. Also use the Tibetan Book Of The Dead. No need to wait 'til death to escape the matrix, start practicing with Astral Projection, Lucid Dreaming, or Remote Viewing techniques and take a vacation now and then- you've earned it!





That #HowTo video has also been updated with more details and #ProTips in part 2





