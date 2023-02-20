Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) 37. What Is The Biblical View On Security And Defending Yourself?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prof. Veith relates to the story of Peter who used his sword to cut off a man’s ear and how Jesus reacted. According to the Bible, our weapons should not be carnal. How do we handle difficult situations?
