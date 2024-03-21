"We're Here To Help"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These People Are Morons
* The entire lib ideology is broken.
* They can’t help; they’re idiots.
* Never trust people in gubment to (a) solve your problems and (b) do something.
* They are too stupid — plus blackmailed, bribed, compromised, mind-controlled etc.
* It’s all about power.
* We’re up against morons who want discretionary/subjective government i.e. no rules or constitution.
* There is a multi-step process going on to purposely destroy and dismantle America.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 21 March 2024
https://rumble.com/v4klryk-aoc-demonstrates-why-there-should-be-iq-tests-for-congress-ep.-2212-0321202.html