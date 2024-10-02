The U.S. Military Should Defend America, Not Foreign Nations!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When an American makes the noble decision to join the armed forces, he or she usually does so under the belief of defending America. But alas, a century of endless (and many failed) wars have shown that their lives are needlessly put into grave danger in the defense of foreign nations! The lives of American soldiers are extremely valuable. They are not mercenaries or “rent-a-troops.” All American soldiers should be brought home to defend America only. And yet, they are still being recklessly deployed to no benefit of our nation.