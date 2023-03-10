Limited Hangout Files - Rounding the News

Liam Sturgess presents a roundup of the past week's news, with a particular focus on the new Lockdown Files series from The Daily Telegraph.

Join our Locals community for show notes, exclusive content and to work alongside us: https://roundingtheearth.locals.com/

Subscribe to Rounding the Earth on Substack: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/

Support us by checking out our sponsor page: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/rounding-the-earth-sponsors-and-partners

Follow us on all our platforms:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1718605

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RoundingtheEarth:8

YouTube: **Deplatformed on February 5, 2023**

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/RoundingtheEarth

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roundingtheearth/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roundingtheearth

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RoundEarthClub/

Visit the Campfire Wiki: https://www.campfire.wiki/