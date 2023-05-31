BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tara Reade announced today that she was defecting to Russia after Matt Gaetz told Her that He was Worried for Her Safety in the United States
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
79 views • 05/31/2023

Tara Reade announced today that she was defecting to Russia after Matt Gaetz told Her that He was Worried for Her Safety in the United States

“I did talk to US congressman Matt Gaetz. I have not concealed anything. I told him I was in Moscow, Russia, and I told him why. And he said something very stunning… I am considered a whistleblower as you know in the United States. One of the cases I will be testifying is that the DOJ & the FBI have [been] weaponized by the Biden administration against its own citizens.

He [Matt Gaetz] said “Tara, you know I’m worried about your physical safety in the United States.” As a US citizen, to hear a US congressman basically say they couldn’t protect me in a whistleblower case, is stunning!”

