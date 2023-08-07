Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces' assault detachments, in the course of conducting offensive operations on a wide front line, have improved the situation along the front line close to Olshana and Pershotravnyovoye (Kharkov region).

▫️Within the last three days, the Russian troops' advance towards Kupyansk direction has been 11 km along the front line and more than 3 km in depth of the enemy defence.

▫️12 counter-attacks of AFU 14th, 32th and 67th mechanised brigades have been successfully repelled near Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Novosyolovskoye, and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, as a result of actions of Ground-Attack and Army aviation & artillery, AFU manpower & hardware concentration areas have been hit close to Kupyansk, Kotlyarovka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov reg).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artillery system, as well as 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in Zaporozhye, Donetsk, S Donetsk & Krasny Liman directions.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of effective actions, conducted by the RU troops, aviation & artillery, 3 enemy attacks have been repelled near Uspenovka & Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️In addition, the actions of 1 UKR sabotage & recon group have been disrupted close to Novosyolovka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️In addition, the enemy units have been hit close to Yablonevoye & Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 80 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fight vehic, 4 motor vehic, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️Donetsk direction, the Yug GOF units in close cooperation with artill & aviation have successfully repelled the AFU 81st Aeromobile Brig near Belogorovka (DPR).

▫️In addition, AFU manpower & hardware concentration areas have been hit near Bogdanovka, Vesyoloye, Kleshcheevka, Maryinka & Krasnogorovka (DPR).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 135 servicemen, 2 tanks, 6 infantry fighting vehic, 3 motor vehic, 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artill syst, as well as Msta-B & D-30 howitzers.

▫️In S Donetsk direction, as a result of actions by aviat & artill, as well as units of the Vostok GOF, 1 enemy attack by an assault group has been repelled close to Urozhainoye (DPR).

▫️Army Aviat has launched attacks at 5 manpower & hardware concentration areas of the AFU 31st Mech Brig close to Staromayorskoye (DPR).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 225 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 tanks, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of the Tsentr GOF units, artill, aviat & heavy flamethrower syst coordinated actions, 1 attack of the AFU 42nd Mechanised Brig assault groups has been successfully repelled near Serebryanskoye forestry.



▫️In addition, a comprehensive fire attack has been carried out at enemy manpower & hardware concentration areas close to Raigorodok, Petrovskoye, Ploshchanka & Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).

▫️More than 65 UKR militants, 2 armor fight vehic & 1 D-30 howitzer have been destroyed.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles, as well as 2 D-30 howitzers.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 107 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 126 areas.

▫️In addition, 3 ammunition depots of the AFU 117th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 14th and 43th mechanised brigades have been destroyed near Seredina-Buda, Sumy region, and Cherneshchina, Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

▫️1 command post of the AFU 79th Airborne Assault Brigade has been neutralised near Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Air defenсe facilities have intercepted 9 Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile and 4 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles.

▫️In addition, 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Kirillovka, Staromlynovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Pologi (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 458 airplanes, 245 helicopters, 5,548 unmanned aerial vehicles, 428 air defence missile systems, 11,165 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,143 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,787 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,116 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.