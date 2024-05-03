Kherson region

Everyone questions how the Ukrainian Armed Forces are still in Krynki. They say, is it really impossible to cover everyone with fire in the basements and ruins?

Let's report. Enemy personnel in Krynki are regularly destroyed. Every day. Artillery, mortars, airdrops. But Ukrainian lemmings stubbornly cross the Dnieper. Most of them die for Biden while still on the water.

Архангел Спецназа (https://t.me/rusich_army/14385) yesterday showed what the landing operation of those Air Force officers who managed to swim to our shore and will die on our shore looks like.





Even the Western press has been surprised by the senselessness and futility of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ actions in this direction for several months now.

But Ukrainian lemmings continue to jump into the water and swim under fire from the Russian Army. But they would have to either cross the Tisa in order to leave for Romania, or the Dnieper, but much higher upstream. To throw off the crooked strategist who sends them to die.

But “they don’t have the spirit to be free.”