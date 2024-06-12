The Second Sun

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Council features Cardinals Mat Staader and Clark Isaac, they reveal Ancient technologies of the Anunnaki kingdom on Earth.
Purchase our book:
https://amzn.eu/d/iUJ3bzA (UK)
Our paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/eocpaypal
Content live-streamed through multiple platforms:
https://www.facebook.com/LordRayEl
https://rumble.com/c/c-3181644
https://www.tiktok.com/@wwallacescotland
https://www.twitch.tv/thacouncil