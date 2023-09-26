From the dark gutter, he reached out to me with tears in his eyes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
Sep 25, 2023
I saw something surprisingly today, the emergence situation couldn't be seen twice
In the dark night i found a dog lying in the gutter
He was quite scared but he couldn't move due to being injured
This guy must have had an accident with a car on the street
They agreed to receive him at the “In Good Hands” clinic on the Novye Cheryomushki street
He ate a lot, he must have been very hungry. I swore this was the best meal in his life.
The results indicated that there was a fracture or injury, terrible spondylolisthesis throughout the spine
So he was impossible to walk, additionally his weight was 50kg
We met an old guy with kidney failure, sand in the urine, tumors in the liver, spleen and prostate
We had to bathe him together, it was important to avoid touching his hind legs
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCW2GbyWP_c