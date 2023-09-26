From the dark gutter, he reached out to me with tears in his eyes

Pitiful Animal





Sep 25, 2023





I saw something surprisingly today, the emergence situation couldn't be seen twice

In the dark night i found a dog lying in the gutter

He was quite scared but he couldn't move due to being injured

This guy must have had an accident with a car on the street

They agreed to receive him at the “In Good Hands” clinic on the Novye Cheryomushki street

He ate a lot, he must have been very hungry. I swore this was the best meal in his life.

The results indicated that there was a fracture or injury, terrible spondylolisthesis throughout the spine

So he was impossible to walk, additionally his weight was 50kg

We met an old guy with kidney failure, sand in the urine, tumors in the liver, spleen and prostate

We had to bathe him together, it was important to avoid touching his hind legs

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

