Day 4 - Part II of Vacation July 4, 2019

After our 4 hour nap at Ana and Peter’s Airbnb, we started out to go shopping in Royal Tunbridge Wells. My goal in coming to the UK was to get proper AGA cookware for my stove. If you haven’t seen my previous videos, I have and AGA cooker. Here is a link to one of my cooking videos https://youtu.be/10EmFM_OO0I





The lady at the AGA cook store mentioned a restaurant named Delaney’s and it was a waffle/pancake house. I thought that would be perfect for the kids but they were closed. So we saw a Mark’s and Spencers and they had a Cafe and they were closed. We saw several other restaurants/cafe’s and they all closed at 5:00. So we ended up just getting some snacks at Mark’s and Spencers and eating outside. Laurens discovered the pigeons and he wanted to feed them. Anneke wanted to scare them, so that was interesting!





When we were checking out at Mark’s and Spencers, we asked the cashier about where we could go to eat. One of the customers came up and said she’d like to recommend a coupon site so after we were given ideas we saw her and she recommended vouchercodes.co.uk, they have an app but my app store said I was in the wrong country. So I just used the website.





I got a coupon for Ask Italian and save £10 off our order. The staff and food were amazing there. We highly recommend it.





After our snack at Mark’s and Spencers, we went shopping for treats at the Pound Store.





Ana and Peter’s Airbnb is under the listing title “Bedrooms in our welcoming comfortable cosy home” at 27 Papion Grove, Chatham, England ME5 9BS and we highly recommend them as hosts.







