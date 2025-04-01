TRUMP THREATENS TO BOMB IRAN! - Israel Owns Your Government! - So Much For The President Of Peace

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

Josh Sigurdson reports on President Donald Trump's latest threats against Iran as he warns that he will bomb Iran and the Houthis if a deal isn't made.





Iran has been clear that they will not disarm themselves like many other Middle Eastern countries had before the US and Israel took them over and filled them with Wahabis.





The latest moves by Trump are more similar to George Bush than to the claimed libertarian anti war message he ran on during the election. This really shouldn't surprise you though.





Israel has blackmailed the US government for decades and has subverted the nation. Epstein was a literal Mossad agent according to his plea deal. He also bragged about it to women he was with. Through this, Israel holds the United States hostage and in a war with Iran, the Greater Israel Project can be put into play.





Iran is one of Russia and China's top allies and as we've seen confirmed recently, Defense Secretary Hegseth is preparing for war with Iran by 2027. Insanity.





The draft is brought into play in countless western countries and food rations are planned across the board as shipping ports are attacked. All by design.





This world war was planned long ago and the end goal is the complete technocratic control of mankind as power shifts from the west to the east.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

