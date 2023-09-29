The Journey of Mfundishi Jhutyms (Full Interview) | The History of Ancient Kemetic Sacred Science

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mfundishi Jhutyms details his journey in becoming a Kemetic Priest and a Grand Master in the Kupigana Ngumi system. In the full interview, Mfundishi gives an overview of the history of Ancient Egypt (Kemet) and its relationship to Christianity, the Hebrews, and the impact of Islam and gives his respects to some of the greatest warrior-scholars of our time.
Out of Darkness: Heavy is the Crown Vol.1 Now Available
