The Journey of Mfundishi Jhutyms (Full Interview) | The History of Ancient Kemetic Sacred Science
24 views • 09/29/2023

Mfundishi Jhutyms details his journey in becoming a Kemetic Priest and a Grand Master in the Kupigana Ngumi system. In the full interview, Mfundishi gives an overview of the history of Ancient Egypt (Kemet) and its relationship to Christianity, the Hebrews, and the impact of Islam and gives his respects to some of the greatest warrior-scholars of our time.


Out of Darkness: Heavy is the Crown Vol.1 Now Available


Amazon Prime Video: https://amzn.to/3sq8ILU

AppleTV: https://apple.co/3hAVVRa

Google Play: https://bit.ly/3K6zqzk

YouTube Movies: https://bit.ly/3ED2htM

Vudu/Fandango: https://bit.ly/3rJmBVc

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/heavyisthecrown

DVD: https://bit.ly/3vyyMXG

Amazon [DVD]: https://amzn.to/3vVYzI7


Please Help Support Our Channel:

Cash App: https://cash.app/$buildingseven

PayPal: https://bit.ly/3KgCJo9

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/buildingse7en

_____________________________________________

Visit Our Sites:


Online Store: https://these7encollection.com/

Site: https://www.buildingsevenmedia.com/

IG: @buildingseven

Website: https://www.outofdarknessfilm.com/

IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt16763048/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/outofdarknes...

IG: @outofdarknessfilm

NFT: https://opensea.io/collection/heavyis...

Discord: https://discord.gg/gcvuJVtxxa

_____________________________________________

Out of Darkness Now Available:


Amazon Prime Video: https://amzn.to/347rvCO

AppleTV: https://apple.co/35rqcPV

Google Play:https://bit.ly/35JZBgy

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/heavyisthecrown

DVD: https://bit.ly/3ID1JoV

metaphysicsknowledgechristianityislamhistorygrand masters teachers
