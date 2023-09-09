Melbourne Freedom Rally 9 September 2023 - via St Paul's Cathedral

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is part 3 of three videos of our rally through the streets of Melbourne, this one covering the return to Parliament House via St Paul's Cathedral and the speeches made outside St Paul's. We hoped the Dean of the Cathedral would have taken down that divisive banner but so far he has not, displaying a complete disregard for all those Christians who know the wisdom of voting "NO" in the Referendum.