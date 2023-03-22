Sean Stone - "Best Kept Secret" - Chapter 4 - New World Order

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New World Order is a vision of centralized global power, wherein the technocracy promises a 'transhuman' agenda ... but is it, in fact, a new form of slavery?
Featuring David Icke, Aaron Russo, G. Edward Griffin, Daniel Estulin, William Henry, Marshall Sylver, James Martinez, Mark Dice, Mark Passio and Professor Griff
https://www.seanstone.info/bestkeptsecret