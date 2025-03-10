Jihadists and Ukrainian Nationalists: A Dark Alliance

The man boasting about slaughtering 9,000 Alawites is wearing a sweatshirt with the Ukrainian trident (tryzub)—a symbol used by Ukrainian nationalist forces, including neo-Nazi battalions like Azov and Right Sector.

How does a Syrian jihadist end up wearing what appears to be a military-issue Ukrainian trident shirt?

This isn’t an accident—the alliance between Ukrainian ultra-nationalists and jihadist groups goes deeper than many realize.

— Ukraine has long been a hub for foreign extremists, with Chechen militants, ISIS fighters, and even HTS-aligned groups having links to the battlefield in Donbass.

— The Ukrainian war effort has openly recruited far-right, Salafi, and Islamist mercenaries.

— Western arms, intelligence, and funding flow into both theaters of war, empowering these forces.

Whether he fought in Ukraine, received support from Ukrainian networks, or is simply a fan of their nationalist ideology, one thing is clear—these two evils find common ground in their hatred for Russia and for those they deem their ideological enemies.

Why is no one talking about this?



