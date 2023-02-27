Before The Lord Jesus Can Use You, He Has To Break You-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-FEB 26 2023

If God is ever going to be able to use you in His service, He's going to have to break a few things in your life, the Lord is not looking for half-in, half-out part-timers. When Mary of Bethany stepped up to honor the Lord with the most valuable thing she had to give, her alabaster box, it had to be broken before it could bless Him. When Jesus was teaching His disciples in the Upper Room, and wanted to give them a graphic picture of what He was about to do on the cross, He broke the bread He was holding. You can forget all about that New Age 'Jesus Revolution' movie, the Jesus in the Bible is in the breaking business.



"And whosoever shall fall on this stone shall be broken: but on whomsoever it shall fall, it will grind him to powder." Matthew 21:44 (KJB)



The world right now is obsessed with Jesus, not the Jesus of the Bible, but an all-loving, never-judging counterfeit who bears little resemblance to the 'smiting stone' spoken of by the prophets. You don't get saved by 'accepting Jesus into your heart', you get saved by becoming broken at the foot of the cross, and receiving by faith the payment made for you in God's own blood. Same thing goes for serving the Lord, you have to be broken off and away from this 'present evil world' if He is going to be able to use you. When Jesus breaks you, He breaks you to remake you. This morning, I would like to bring you a message on being beautifully broken at the hands of Jesus Christ, and made 'meet for the master's use' not only in this life, but in the coming kingdom as well.

