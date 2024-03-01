BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How the Supreme Court’s Presidential Immunity Decision Could Change EVERYTHING
1560 views • 03/01/2024

Glenn Beck


Feb 29, 2024


The Supreme Court has decided to take up former president Donald Trump’s presidential immunity case. This is good news, Glenn says, but the decision could have huge ramifications for the 2024 election and future presidents. Glenn and Stu discuss what might happen: Will special counsel Jack Smith’s case against Trump take a massive hit? Or will the Supreme Court practically gut the power of the presidency? Glenn and Stu also discuss why they believe Trump is in a great position right now in his 4 trials: “There’s a good shot that none of this comes to anything.”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwfvMKDSj-8

Keywords
trumppresidentsupreme courtglenn beckdecision2024 electionjack smithchanges everythingpresidential immunity
