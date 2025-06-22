BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Multiple ballistic impacts in Tel Aviv & Haifa - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
205 views • 2 months ago

Maariv: Iran launched 40 ballistic missiles at Israel.

🚨🇮🇷🇮🇱 - Multiple ballistic impacts in Tel Aviv and Haifa

Adding:

Trump administration braces for possible Iranian retaliation, next 48 hours 'particularly concerning', NBC reports

Adding:

There is still not a single reliably confirmed image of the US striking Iranian nuclear facilities with bunker buster missiles.

This would not have gone unnoticed, considering the explosion that these missiles produce.

Adding:

Nuclear complex in Fordow not damaged by US strike - Iranian MP Raisi.

There was no damage to the underground installations. There are no leaks, said a parliamentarian from Qom province, where the nuclear facility is located.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
