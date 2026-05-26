sustineo socius optio

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Tham dự buổi lễ, ông Nguyễn Phước Lộc - Ủy viên Trung ương Đảng, Phó bí thư Thành ủy, Chủ tịch Ủy ban MTTQ Việt Nam TP.HCM - tham quan phòng học, trò chuyện cùng thầy trò học sinh Trường Tiểu học Trần Đại Nghĩa. Mỗi phòng học có diện tích tiêu chuẩn 52 m2, đáp ứng đầy đủ các quy chuẩn về phòng học và phòng chức năng, nổi bật là bảng tương tác 65 inch.