Two Soldiers - A Russian & Ukrainian - Spent 10 Days in the Same Trench Trying to Survive

Two soldiers - Russian and Ukrainian - spent 10 days in the same trench trying to survive
They tried to help each other in every way they could, sharing food and searching for water. The Russian guy could barely understand the Ukrainian, who spoke Ukrainian only. The words he could understand best were those the Ukrainian used to berate his commanders for abandoning him without help.
Watch the Russian soldier in hospital, talking about the details of his evacuation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.