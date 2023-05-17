© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2h926wc0db
0515 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
大科技公司应该取消推特中共账号，停止中共官方宣传，比如华春莹和赵立坚这些中共国的发言人。推特他们禁止郭先生的帐号，他们噤声爆料革命的人。
Big tech should start suspending the Twitter account of the CCP's official propaganda, like Hua Chunying and Zhao Lijian, all these CCP state-owned spokespersons. They banned Mr. Mouse Guo and the people of Chinese whistleblower movements.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #nfsc
#mosenglish #moschinese
#takedowntheccp
@@waynedupreeshow @NFSCSpeaks