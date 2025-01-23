Featured Guest: Clifford Carnicom “Unveiling the Web: Bioengineering, Vaccines, and the Mystery of Morgellons” w/ Special Guest Host Atty David Meiswinkle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse http://graceasagra.bio.link/
presents
Freedom International Livestream
On January 23, 2025, Thursday 12:00 PM EST
Guest: Clifford Carnicom
Topic: “Unveiling the Web: Bioengineering, Vaccines, and the Mystery of Morgellons”
https://carnicominstitute.org/ https://carnicominstitute.substack.com/
Bio:
Clifford Carnicom is the founder of the Carnicom Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to researching bioengineering, environmental health, and emerging diseases like Morgellons. With a background in environmental science and technical fields, Carnicom has spent decades uncovering the links between atmospheric aerosols, public health, and systemic challenges to scientific transparency. His work aims to promote awareness and understanding of complex issues affecting humanity and the planet.
Creator Host:
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
https://www.quantumnurse.life/
Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Special Guest Host:
Atty David Meiswinkle
Special Guest Host:
Drago Bosnic
BRICS portal (infobrics.org)
Co-host:
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/