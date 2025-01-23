BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Featured Guest: Clifford Carnicom “Unveiling the Web: Bioengineering, Vaccines, and the Mystery of Morgellons” w/ Special Guest Host Atty David Meiswinkle
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
45 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
53 views • 7 months ago

Quantum Nurse http://graceasagra.bio.link/

presents

Freedom International Livestream

On January 23, 2025, Thursday 12:00 PM EST

Guest: Clifford Carnicom

Topic: “Unveiling the Web: Bioengineering, Vaccines, and the Mystery of Morgellons”

https://carnicominstitute.org/ https://carnicominstitute.substack.com/


Bio:

Clifford Carnicom is the founder of the Carnicom Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to researching bioengineering, environmental health, and emerging diseases like Morgellons. With a background in environmental science and technical fields, Carnicom has spent decades uncovering the links between atmospheric aerosols, public health, and systemic challenges to scientific transparency. His work aims to promote awareness and understanding of complex issues affecting humanity and the planet.


Creator Host:


Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

http://graceasagra.bio.link/

https://www.quantumnurse.life/

Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/



TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854


WELLNESS RESOURCES

• Optimal Health and Wellness with Grace Virtual Dispensary Link (Designs for Health)

  2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness

• Quantum Nurse Eternal Health (Face Skin Care, Protein Powder and Elderberry)


https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/

Special Guest Host:

Atty David Meiswinkle

https://nationalarm.org/


Special Guest Host:

Drago Bosnic

BRICS portal (infobrics.org)

https://t.me/CerFunhouse


Co-host:

Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/



Keywords
vaccinesgeoengineeringbioengineeringclimatechangemorgellons
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy