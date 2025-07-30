© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨🔊THESE RARE-EARTH-RICH ROCKS ON THE OCEAN FLOOR COULD UPEND GLOBAL GEOECONOMICS
The rocks, known scientifically as “polymetallic nodules,” are situated about 5 km down below the ocean surface, and are subject to immense pressure, nearly freezing temperatures, and no natural light.
👉Their contents? Valuable metals like cobalt, nickel and manganese – tech minerals that wars are being fought over today.
👉The catch? Besides the technology required to harvest them, the nodules sit largely in a patch of the Pacific Ocean which no country owns. Furthermore, a sudden rush for the metals could wreck local ecosystems.