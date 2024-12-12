Trump Sent Messages to Putin and Zelensky Through Viktor Orbán

After Viktor Orbán's personal meeting with Donald Trump, he held a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin on December 6. Officially, the agenda focused on a prisoner exchange, but leaked information suggests that other topics might have been discussed. The hypothesis that Viktor Orbán is playing a mediating role is becoming increasingly plausible.

The solutions proposed by Trump for resolving the war have not been met with unanimous approval, and the lack of consensus among the "power brokers" could further complicate the situation.