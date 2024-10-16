🔥 Exposing Media Lies: Real Stories, Health Freedom & Community Power 🌱

Got Health Questions or Comments? 🌱 Text Tammy Directly at (720) 303-8868 for personalized support!





Naturally Inspired Radio Show





Today’s episode is packed with TRUTH and ACTION! 💥 The media labels citizen volunteers helping clean up storm damage in North Carolina as a "dangerous militia" 🚨, but we’ll bring you the REAL story from caller Jim, live from NC 📞. Discover how Americans are stepping up to help their communities while the media spins it against them.





🚨 New Show Alert 🚨 Don't miss our Authentic Business Show, airing right after Naturally Inspired Radio on 1360 KHNC! We’re diving deep into small businesses and their fight to stay independent 💪.





We’ve got a clip from RFK Jr., sharing how he plans to support small and regenerative farmers 🌾, and a shocking breakdown of how the climate cult is working against natural systems to control our food supply 🌍💰. Community-sourced food is the answer!





Plus, Dr. Mary Bowden weighs in with safer alternatives to Paxlovid 💊, and we’re talking about the right way to lose weight for good 💪✨—no fads, just facts.





As viruses continue to be used as fear tactics to control our lives, it’s time to arm yourself with knowledge. We’ll explore the latest studies on stem cells, Fenben, cancer treatments, Linus Pauling's work on Vitamin C, ivermectin, and nutrition 🍊🧬. The silver lining of COVID? A mass awakening to the medical mafia 🩺💥.





📅 Don’t miss our Naturally Inspired Network event this Thursday for business networking 🤝 and a special community event with Steve Mallet on Medicare updates 📘. Learn strategies to deal with health issues and how to ask the right questions about what your body’s signals are trying to tell you 🔍.





Ending the show with our Inspired Moment: The ONLY two reasons why you don’t have the results you want! ✨ Don’t miss it!





Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live! Join us Mon-Fri, 3-5pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, syndicated nationwide on America's Freedom Network, and featured globally on Decentralized Media!

Covering the Latest on Health, Freedom & More:

