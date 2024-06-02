BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
06-02-2024 TEACH THEM to be SET APART Part 8-1 Set Apart and Profane His People
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
28 followers
0
11 months ago

Exodus 19:6 and you shall be to Me a reign of PRIESTS and a SET-APART NATION. Deuteronomy 7:6  “For you are a set-apart people to יהוה  your Elohim. יהוה  your Elohim has chosen you to be a people for Himself, a treasured possession above all the peoples on the face of the earth. 7  “יהוה  did not set His love on you nor choose you because you were more numerous than any other people, for you were the least of all peoples, 8  but because of יהוה  loving you, and because of Him guarding the oath which He swore to your fathers, יהוה  has brought you out with a strong hand, and ransomed you from the house of bondage, from the hand of Pharaoh sovereign of Mitsrayim.

Keywords
qodeshset apartset apart peoplecommon profaneholset apart nationprofane peopleprofane nation
