Eric Metaxas Interviews Rabbi Schneider

Discovering the Jewish Jesus
Feb 2, 2023
In this special interview, Eric Metaxas sits down with Rabbi Kirt Schneider to discuss the Jewish faith and its separation from Christianity. Rabbi shares his experience finding Jesus and discusses the importance of understanding Messianic Prophecy. (Interview recorded by Eric Metaxas show and used with permission.)
