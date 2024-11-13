P107 Parasha 003 Lekh L’kha (Get yourself out) B’resheet (Gen) 12:1-17:27





The whole Parash reading is from Genesis 12:1 to Genesis 17:27 we are not going to study the whole parash. Over the past 2 years we have completed overviews on these chapters. They are on our website (www.bethgoyim.org) for all to watch and study.





Now it is time to go deeper into the Scriptures this Torah cycle. This time for Parash number 3 Lekh L’kha we are going to only focus on Gen 12:1-3 and the seven amazing blessing that line up with Genesi 1:1. Learn how these blessing of “I will bless those who bless you” ties together with the very first line of scripture. If that is not enough we will then study who is Malki-Tzedek, king of Shalem? Is this the Messiah Yeshua? Let us study the Holy Scriptures to see for sure if this is Yeshua or not? You will be amazed at what is found when you have your Hebrew roots.













Gen 12:1 Now Adonai said to Avram, "Get yourself out of your country, away from your kinsmen and away from your father's house, and go to the land that I will show you.





Gen 12:2 I will make of you a great nation, I will bless you, and I will make your name great; and you are to be a blessing.





Gen 12:3 I will bless those who bless you, but I will curse anyone who curses you; and by you all the families of the earth will be blessed."













1) I will make of you a great nation,





2) I will bless you,





3) I will make your name great;





4) you are to be a blessing.





5) I will bless those who bless you,





6) I will curse anyone who curses you;





7) by you all the families of the earth will be blessed."













H7225 בראשׁית brê'shîyth BDB Definition: first, beginning, best, chief , choice part Part of Speech: noun feminine





Yehovah’s only nation…





The choice Aleph/Tav made…













2) I will bless you,





H1254 בּרא bârâ' BDB Definition: to create, shape, form, fashion, create (always with God as subject) of heaven and earth, to create individual man, to create of new conditions and circumstances, to create of transformations, to create of birth , to create of miracles





New conditions bless people…





New circumstances bless…





Transform…













3) I will make your name great;





H430 אלהים 'ĕlôhîym BDB Definition: rulers, judges, divine ones, angels, works or special possessions of God





This nation will have His name on them…





Be His special possession…













4) you are to be a blessing.





H853 את 'êth BDB Definition: 1) sign of the definite direct object, a modifying word





These people will modify the world…





For good if they walk with the word from beginning to end…













5) I will bless those who bless you,





H8064 שׁמה / שׁמים shâmayim / shâmeh BDB Definition: heaven, heavens, sky , visible heavens, sky as abode of the stars, as the visible universe, the sky, atmosphere, Heaven (as the abode of God)





Blessing from heaven…





Rain…





Security…





Family…













6) I will curse anyone who curses you;





H853 את 'V’êth BDB Definition: 1) sign of the definite direct object, a modifying word





Because this 6 word shows ownership I AM says I will curse those who curse you…













7) by you all the families of the earth will be blessed."





H776 ארץ 'erets BDB Definition: land, land country, territory, district, region, tribal territory, piece of ground earth, earth, whole earth (as opposed to a part), earth (inhabitants), Sh’ol, land without return, (under) world





The families of the earth…





The evil will hate us from Shol…





Avraham’s and his descendents blessings…













