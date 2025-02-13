Dune 2, Casting Couch, Church of Satan, Conservative Comedians, Trump Punks Voters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2025-02-12 Dune 2
Topic list:
* How to get banned on Johnny’s show.
* The plot of “Dune 2” written by not-so “Bene” “Gesserit”; does it prove Johnny’s eschatology?
* How Dune 2 SHOULD’VE ended.
* The Casting Couch.
* The “Church of Satan”.
* Hollywood men in dresses: here’s why.
* Roman Catholic Frank Herbert’s “Dune” is done yet again by Roman Catholic Denis Villeneuve.
* Is Rome-flix’s black Rambo worth a watch?
* What is the creative force behind “S. Craig Zahler”?
* Is Chris Hemsworth (as an actor, not personally) too inspiring for Hollywood?
* The Bene Gesserit Inception of Jewish Catholic convert Shia LaBeouf.
* A message for all those living a lie.
* The jesuits of MLB: a Jesuit-trained Jew footnote.
* Revisiting the Andrew Tate of women comediennes.
* “ZIONIST PLOT!!!”
* Tim Dillon: the gay Catholic Hobbit to Austin—“There and back again.”
* Goldman SACKS jesuit Steve Bannon “avoids prison” with private border wall scam.
* Leonard Ulrich, “crypto currency”, Donald Trump punks his voters.
