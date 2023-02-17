"The vaccinated are legal property of the patent holder", says Spanish doctor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spanish physician Dr. Chinda Brandolino explains that according to a Supreme Court ruling from 2013 a person whose DNA has been modified is patented and in fact property of the patent holder of that DNA modification technology. Furthermore, they are considered trans-human meaning that existing human rights do not apply to them.
