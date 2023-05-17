Ukraine Update May 17, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

⚠️The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation launched a combined attack with long-range precision-guided air- and sea-based weapons against the AFU units, as well as depots of ammunition, weapons and military equipment supplied by Western countries.

💥 The goal of the attack has been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralized.

💥 U.S.-manufactured Patriot surface-to-air missile system has been struck by Kinnzhal hypersonic glide vehicle in Kiev.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU manpower and hardware close to Novomlynsk and Kislovka (Kharkov region).

💥 The actions of five Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been suppressed close to Timkovka, Masiutovka, Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen and 4 motor vehicles.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The AFU losses were up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry vehicles, and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continued to conduct offensive actions against the enemy in the western part of Artyomovsk.

💥 The units of the Yug Group of Forces held the enemy by covering the flanks of the assault units.

◽️The most difficult situation was near Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), where the units of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade have repelled 10 AFU attacks.

💥 The enemy losses were over 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle and 2 armored personnel carriers.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the enemy units close to Chasov Yar and Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥As a result of the air strike, a road overpass, that used to transport the enemy reinforcements to the town of Artyomovsk, has been destroyed close to Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

✈️Russian aviation have made 9 sorties in this area during the day. The Group's artillery have performed 74 firing missions.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the enemy losses were up to 215 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 armored fighting vehicles, 7 motor vehicles, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy units close to Shevchenko and Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic), Malinovka, Chervonoye, Belogorye and Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️The actions of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been disrupted close to Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy losses were up to 135 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles, 2 Msta-B howitzers and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and 5 motor vehicles.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 75 AFU artillery units, manpower, and hardware in 102 areas during the day.

💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down Su-24 and Su-25 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Varvarovka and Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️Air defense forces intercepted 7 Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, 3 HARM anti-radar missiles and 7 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles.

💥 Air defense facilities have shot down 22 unmanned aerial vehicles close to Ivanovka and Yevgenovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Topolyovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Inzhenernoye, Blagoveshchenka (Zaporpzhye region), and Krynki (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry



