Dems Will Try to Disqualify Trump For Jan. 6, 4137

The Desperado party has come up with a new scheme – try to disqualify Trump from being on the ballot, especially in key swing states.



This latest gambit looks like it might just be the obnoxious exploit that will dominate the news cycles of the MSM through election 2024. Here’s the pitch: Trump can be disqualified by various Soros-funded Secretaries of State on the basis of the “insurrection” clause of Section 3 of the 14th

amendment. It states:





“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or …



who, having previously taken an oath… to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same….”





Notice that the President is NOT mentioned anywhere in this clause. Many other officials are, but not the President!







This discussion should be over with that revelation, but it’s not, and that’s why they are called the desperados.







What is clear is that AT LEAST some portion of the Jan. 6 crowd that descended upon the Capitol after President finished his speech on the mall were government agent provocateurs. They were, not to prevent violence, but to provoke violence by urging the crowd to join in. However, one of the reasons the Desperado party fought long and hard to prevent the public from seeing the security camera footage from inside the Capital building that day is that it showed that the vast majority of Trump supporters had no interest in violence and visited the building with the utmost respect, even awe for the nation’s Capitol.