BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Do Tariffs Mean For The Precious Metals?
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
398 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
180 views • 8 months ago

What Do Tariffs Mean For The Precious Metals? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Tariffs have had far-reaching economic consequences, but their direct impact on precious metal prices is less straightforward. What we do know is that protectionist trade policies often create conditions that drive investors toward safe-haven assets like gold and silver.

Among the most contentious issues of the 2024 presidential election, tariffs stood front and center. Donald Trump, having secured victory, is now set to implement a broad range of tariffs, including a universal tax on all imported goods. His administration argues that these measures will strengthen the U.S. economy, support domestic industries, and reinforce the dollar’s position on the global stage. Trump has also suggested that tariffs could serve as a powerful tool for advancing American foreign policy and addressing the national debt. Critics, however, warn that such policies risk straining diplomatic ties, disrupting global supply chains, and raising prices for American consumers.

For the precious metals market, the effects of tariffs are often unpredictable yet significant. Many bullion products—coins, bars, and rounds—are sourced from overseas, meaning a blanket tariff would likely drive up premiums on these imports. However, history tells us that the relationship between tariffs and metal prices is more nuanced. Economic instability, trade wars, and inflationary pressures tend to push investors toward gold and silver, often offsetting or even outpacing any cost increases from import restrictions.

As global markets react to these new policies, one thing remains clear: in times of economic uncertainty, precious metals continue to be a store of value, a hedge against volatility, and a refuge for investors seeking stability.

Watch this video on What Do Tariffs Mean For The Precious Metals?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption What Do Tariffs Mean For The Precious Metals?.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

Keywords
goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy