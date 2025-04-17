The Elites' Esoteric Timeline for WW3 and 2025 2025-04-14 - Part 1B

Describing the messiah from the elites' perspective or in other words, 'their' beliefs' perspective.

==============================================================

Part 2: The Elites' Esoteric Timeline for WW3 and 2025 2025 04 14 Part 2:

https://youtu.be/1SgRw4-9m9Q





Part 1A: The Elites' Esoteric Timeline for WW3 and 2025 2025 04 14 Part 1A:

https://youtu.be/SK9u4vOnu8A

==============================================================

Donate to Suidlanders

https://www.suidlanders.org/international-donations-page





Suidlanders Website (English)

https://www.suidlanders.org





Suidlanders Webwerf (Afrikaans)

https://www.suidlanders.co.za





Suidlanders YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@suidlanders384