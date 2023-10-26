Israel bombed and killed the wife and children of al-Jazeera journalist Wael Dahdouh in a targeted strike on a shelter house they had fled to

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While covering the aggression on Gaza, Israel bombed and killed the wife, son & daughter of al-Jazeera journalist Wael Dahdouh in a targeted strike on a shelter house they had fled to. No words left!
Source @KevorkAlmassian
Further Info:
Blinken Told Qatar To 'Tone Down' Al Jazeera's Biased Anti-Israel Coverage:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/blinken-told-qatar-govt-tone-down-al-jazeeras-biased-anti-israel-coverage