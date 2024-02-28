NATO Deliberately Crosses Russia’s Red Line, Putin Threatens Nuclear Retaliation+More!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WWIII: NATO Deliberately Crosses Russia’s Red Line, Putin Threatens Nuclear Retaliation. Next London Telegraph Claims NATO Preparing To Send Troops To Ukraine To Fight Russia. Then CIA Built 12 Secret Spy Bases in Ukraine & Waged Shadow War For Last Decade. Then
Alex Jones presents video footage from Dan Bongino's podcast where he reveals a 'bump' list given to him by confidential sources. Then Kirk Elliott joins Alex Jones live in-studio to issue an emergency warning to those who wish to preserve their wealth. Then Democrats could refuse to certify the 2024 election in the case of a Trump victory should the Supreme Court allow him to remain on the ballot, according to The Atlantic. And finally Virginia Bill Will Let Thousands Of Convicted Criminals, Including Murderers, Out Of Prison.
