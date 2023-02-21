© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tulsi Gabbard and Jordan Peterson: Despite all the challenges we face, within the heart of so many Americans is a deep-rooted belief in the goodness of our system and a genuine desire to serve.
With the right leadership, we can work towards the country our founders envisioned. Let us keep pushing for change and a brighter future.
https://rumble.com/v2a2jek-despite-all-the-challenges-we-face-there-is-hope.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=23