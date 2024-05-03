© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don't Talk to the Police [Creeper Criterion Collection]
Regent Law Professor James Duane gives viewers startling reasons why they should always exercise their 5th Amendment rights when questioned by government officials.
His best-selling book on the same subject, You Have the Right to Remain Innocent, can be found at https://www.alibris.com/booksearch?keyword=you+have+the+right+to+remain+innocent+&mtype=B&hs=Search
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, documentary, documentaries, movie, movies, film, show, series, lecture, talk, presentation, forum, James Duane, Professor, rights, legal advice, law, lawyer, attorney, 5th amendment, criminal, counsel,