Anbaric - Survival Mode - New rock May 2024

I've been knocked down, I've been broke. I've been bruised and scarred
I'll embrace the struggle. - Learn and grow, unbarred
Wear those scars like a badge of honor. - Pushing through the fear
I ain't going nowhere. I won't disappear
Kicking life right in the nuts. going's getting tough
I refuse to drown in doubt. I have had enough
Moving forward now, despite the the load
Face the challenge in survival mode
When the world gets tough, I won't implode
Face the challenge in survival mode
Face each obstacle head-on. There's no turning back
Forward is the only way. - On a winding track
Moving forward now, despite the the load
Face the challenge in survival mode
When the world gets tough, I won't implode
Face the challenge in survival mode