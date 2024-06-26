Anbaric - Survival Mode - New rock May 2024

I've been knocked down, I've been broke. I've been bruised and scarred

I'll embrace the struggle. - Learn and grow, unbarred

Wear those scars like a badge of honor. - Pushing through the fear

I ain't going nowhere. I won't disappear





Kicking life right in the nuts. going's getting tough

I refuse to drown in doubt. I have had enough





Moving forward now, despite the the load

Face the challenge in survival mode

When the world gets tough, I won't implode

Face the challenge in survival mode





Face each obstacle head-on. There's no turning back

Forward is the only way. - On a winding track





Moving forward now, despite the the load

Face the challenge in survival mode

When the world gets tough, I won't implode

Face the challenge in survival mode



