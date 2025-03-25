3 Russian Marines Survived 40 DAYS BEHIND Ukrainian Lines - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These 3 Russian Marines Survived 40 DAYS BEHIND Ukrainian Lines
🔴 Marines with the call signs Kumys, Byba and Buba were dropped into a forest belt near Kurilovka village, Russia's Kursk region in mid-February
🔴 A soldier, callsign Buba, revealed how he and his teammates were living during the combat mission here.
🔴 He also said he didn't even feel the bullet hit his vest.
🔴 Liberating Kurilovka village, the Marines captured a lot of enemy's weapons. The battalion's deputy commander, callsign Yakub, showed a trophy depot.
🔴 All serviceable trophies will be put to use, the 810th Marines noted, thanking the Western 'partners' with all their hearts for such luxurious gifts'.