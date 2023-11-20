© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli Defense Forces destroyed three Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip. The IDF showcased ground forces' operations in Gaza, including night strikes on Hamas territory and the capture of the Supreme Court building. Additionally, IDF reportedly retaliated against Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon.