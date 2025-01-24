TRUMP CONSTITUENTS SHOCKED BY WHITE HOUSE CANCER VACCINE ANNOUNCEMENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump’s ambitious $500 billion AI venture has left constituents shocked when tech billionaire Larry Ellison took his moment to announce a new cancer mRNA vaccine development project. Jefferey does deep dive into Ellison’s troubled past in the medical technology field including involvement in the CDC’s disastrous V-Safe program and a failed cancer-focused start up.